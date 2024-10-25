COMPETITION: Registrations open for the Christmas decoration competition | FAXINFO

Do you like to make the magic of Christmas sparkle? The Tourist Office invites you to participate in the Christmas Lighting Competition 2024 to make Saint-Martin shine brightly!

The Christmas lights that bloom all over the island, a true wonder for young and old, are a tangible asset for our destination during the holiday season. The Tourist Office wants to cultivate the Christmas spirit by inviting you to bring this local tradition to life, a source of cohesion and conviviality for the community. It is also a magnificent tourist boost that will invite the population and our visitors to take the time to discover decorated houses and boats!

A jury and prizes

The Christmas decoration contest is open to all residents of Saint-Martin (French part), and reserved for individuals. Registrations, free of charge, are open from September 20 to November 28 at noon. Only one application per person will be allowed. Three prizes, from first to third place, will be awarded in each of the two categories: house or apartment, and boats. In addition, a "special tradition" prize and the "public's favorite" prize will also be awarded. The candidates will be evaluated by a jury between December 11 and 15. Find the registration form on the Tourist Office website (www.st-martin.org) and if necessary, do not hesitate to contact the information points. Please note that members of the jury are not authorized to participate in the Christmas decoration contest.

Entries will be judged on the following criteria: presentation – overall appearance – layout; decorations – use of colour, form and composition – variety and repetition – sound and light theme; creativity – innovation – originality; reception received; overall impression. Let your creativity speak for itself and contribute to the enchantment of Christmas!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/competition-ouverture-des-inscriptions-pour-le-concours-des-decorations-de-noel/