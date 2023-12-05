Construction of the new hospital building: significant noise pollution to be expected | FAXINFO

As part of the construction of its new building, the Louis-Constant Fleming Hospital Center has initiated its first phase of work. This new construction will improve the healthcare offering for the population of Saint-Martin.

In 2025, this new building will be the main access area to the Hospital Center and will have a vocation focused on welcoming patients and short-term care.

From Monday, December 4, the first phase of the work will cause significant noise pollution from December to March 2024. “We send our apologies in advance to the users of the Hospital Center, and neighboring health services, as well as to the "all local residents and thank you for your understanding", underlines the hospital management.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/construction-du-nouveau-batiment-de-lhopital-des-nuisances-sonores-importantes-a-prevoir/