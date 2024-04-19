COURT: A territorial elected official convicted of concealed work and the sale of drinking water not in compliance with regulations | FAXINFO

After three weeks of judicial vacation, the criminal hearings resumed yesterday at the Saint-Martin local court, notably with the case concerning a territorial elected official who is accused of having marketed water from a borehole without being authorized to do so by the authorities.

DA was called to the stand on Thursday February 15 to answer several charges relating to the marketing of water intended for human consumption. He is accused in particular by the courts as a company manager of having operated an installation, carried out work harmful to water or in an aquatic environment despite the closure or suppression, as well as the execution of concealed work . The facts date back from July 18, 2018 to December 21, 2022.

As a reminder, the prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin carried out several inspections of water companies in 2018, including that of DA. The latter was subject to administrative closure due to breach of regulations.

In his defense, the local elected official had provided analysis results from the Pasteur Institute of Guadeloupe indicating that the water produced complied with quality limits.

10 euros fine

After this case was deliberated, the court delivered its decision yesterday in the absence of the person concerned.

Finally DA was acquitted for the charge of operating an installation or carrying out work harmful to water or an aquatic environment despite its closure or removal.

On the other hand, the court found DA guilty of concealed work and sentenced him to a fine of 10 euros. The defendant was also fined two fines of 000 euros for the marketing of water made drinkable by treatment packaged under a non-compliant name and for the use on packaging, labels or advertising for water intended for human consumption with an indication leaving thinking that it has characteristics that it does not have. DA now has ten days from the reading of the judgment to appeal. _AF

