COURT: Acquittal of a landlord victim of his tenant’s non-payment | FAXINFO

A tenant blackmails her landlord for months and takes him to court for forcing her to leave her home.

On Wednesday, October 9, 2024, AR, the defendant, lost patience and nailed wooden planks to the door of his rented property.

Faced with an unoccupied apartment and several months of unpaid rent, AR, the owner, decides to condemn the entrance to his apartment: “I live in the apartment above my tenant.

"I can assure you that there was no one in her home from July to October. I did not force anyone to leave her home since it had been unoccupied for months," the defendant said.

The story begins when AR learns that his father has fallen ill.

He would like to accommodate her and so asks his tenant if she agrees to find another place to live given the circumstances.

She accepts, but nothing happens. In the meantime, the rent remains unpaid and the tenant, ASS, tries to take advantage of the situation: "She kept telling me she wouldn't do anything at all if I didn't sign her CAF papers," explains the landlord. In July, her father dies: "It was a difficult and frustrating time. I finally took action and put up some boards.

"I shouldn't have," the owner calmly told the presiding judge.

"Since there is no proof that anyone was living in this apartment at the time the boards were laid, Mr. R. is acquitted," concluded the presiding judge. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-relaxe-dun-proprietaire-victime-des-impayes-de-sa-locataire/