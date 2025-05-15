COURT: Flowerpot sparks fight between septuagenarian neighbors | FAXINFO

Two septuagenarians came to blows after one of them placed a flower pot on their adjoining terraces.

On Wednesday, May 7, BM and CR, both victims and defendants, met in the Saint-Martin court to explain the origins of the violent acts that occurred on December 24, 2023. “Christmas Eve is supposed to be a time of peace and sharing. Instead, you fought over a flowerpot,” the presiding judge began. Indeed, tensions had been rising for some time between the two owners of adjoining apartments in Baie Nettle. Then, one day, BM placed two flowerpots on his terrace. CR reacted and moved the objects: “Our apartments are adjoining, so there shouldn't be any separation on our terrace. The flowerpots were starting to obstruct the view.” “When I saw that she had moved the flowerpot, I immediately went out onto the terrace to tell her that she had no right to do so. She jumped on me and ripped my glasses off my face. I was a surgeon, these professional glasses were very expensive. And, she injured my eyebrow,” testified BM. Falling to the ground, the two neighbors fought and BMCR was given 3 days of temporary incapacity for work. She did not present a proper medical certificate and her contradictory statements convinced the court of her guilt. Sentenced to a suspended fine of €500, CR must also reimburse her neighbor for the €665 pair of glasses.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-un-pot-de-fleurs-declenche-une-bagarre-entre-voisins-septuagenaires/