COURT: Four years in prison for the knife attacker on Rue de Hollande | FAXINFO

The man who stabbed an individual aged around forty on Friday, November 17, on rue de Hollande, was sentenced to four years in prison on Wednesday by the local court of Saint-Martin.

The scene of violence which broke out in the middle of the rue de Hollande last Friday led the perpetrator in prison. An altercation had indeed almost cost the life of the forty-year-old, stabbed in the throat. Arriving at the scene of the attack first, the gendarmes carried out first aid actions to the victim, thus saving their life according to the doctor.

Investigation entrusted to the Detached Research Section de Saint-Martin (SRD) progressed quickly since the day after the attack, an individual suspected of being the alleged perpetrator of the stabbing(s) was arrested by soldiers from the Republican Guard intervention platoon and SRD.

Tried in immediate appearance on Wednesday morning, the defendant was found guilty of the acts with which he is accused. He was sentenced to four years in prison with a committal warrant. He was transferred the same day of his conviction to the Basse-Terre remand center in Guadeloupe. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-quatre-ans-de-prison-ferme-pour-lagresseur-au-couteau-rue-de-hollande/