COURT: Guilty for public insult related to sexual orientation | FAXINFO

On Thursday, February 8, 2024, two individuals started shouting at each other for parking their car incorrectly and found themselves, almost a year later, in court for public insult based on sexual orientation.

"'Colombian's b*tch, lesbian', are the words you said when addressing GC. You then confessed to the facts during your deposition," declared the presiding judge of the Saint-Martin court. In the dock, SI, the defendant, immediately retorted: "She insulted me first and claimed that I had sexual relations with my neighbor. I only responded." In turn, GC, the victim, testified: "We have known each other for a long time, we grew up in the same neighborhood. That day, he asked me to move my pickup in a very aggressive tone and he continued by telling me that I am a lesbian and that I will never have children." After examining the two versions, the presiding judge noted that an underlying tension seemed to have started the quarrel. "Indeed, I had had a disagreement with GC's cousin, who illegally operates the bar opposite, he often parks very badly. But I have no problem with anyone's sexual orientation, I'm an open-minded person," the defendant confided. Already convicted several times for acts of violence, SI is aware of his impulsiveness: "It was immature of me, I grant you, I shouldn't have played into his game in the first place." The defendant will have to take a citizenship course within 6 months, at his own expense, and pay the victim €200 for moral damages. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-coupable-pour-injure-publique-liee-a-lorientation-sexuelle/