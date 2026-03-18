COURT: Suspended sentence for assaulting a hospital employee | FAXINFO

At the end of February, the local court of Saint-Martin ruled on a complex case involving a patient with neurological disorders and an employee of the Louis Constant Fleming hospital.

In the dock, OL, 29, appeared as the defendant, her face drawn and in a withdrawn posture. She had no prior criminal record, but the charges against her were serious.

On November 30, 2024, the victim, an administrative employee at the hospital, filed a complaint for assault against a patient she knew well. The patient, who had been receiving treatment for a serious illness for several years, had just been discharged from intensive care and was heading towards the discharge desk. The staff member gave her a discharge form and asked her to fill it out.

OL’s reaction was unpredictable and caused widespread confusion: exhausted, she refused to complete the task, threw her documents and health insurance card in the employee’s face, and then launched into a tirade of insults. She then resorted to physical aggression, delivering a series of punches that resulted in a clean break of the nose. The medical staff finally managed to subdue her with the help of reinforcements and the administration of sedatives.

In the dock, the defendant tried to explain the reasons for her outburst: “The employee was haughty and contemptuous towards me, she snitched on me. Moreover, she knew that I suffer from violent epileptic seizures which can be triggered by daylight.”

The defense, however, presents medical evidence that sheds a different light on the situation: OL underwent brain surgery and suffers from amnesia and severe panic attacks. This procedure resulted in the victim being unable to work for a year, as he was deeply traumatized by the experience.

“While the court takes into account diminished responsibility, this in no way negates the defendant’s guilt,” the presiding judge stated at the time of the verdict. The young woman was therefore sentenced to four months’ imprisonment, suspended._THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/tribunal-une-peine-avec-sursis-pour-avoir-agresse-un-agent-de-la-fonction-hospitaliere/