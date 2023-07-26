Crime prevention, fight against drugs and addictive behavior: the prefecture launches a call for projects | FAXINFO

The Prefecture of the Northern Islands is launching a call for projects under the Interministerial Fund for the Prevention of Delinquency (FIPD) and the Interministerial Mission for the Fight against Drugs and Addictive Behaviors (MILDECA) for the year 2023.

2023 projects

FIPD

The projects, eligible for funding, will respond to the priority orientations of the national crime prevention strategy (SNPD 2020-2024) and local needs in terms of crime prevention, in partnership with local authorities and the associative network.

The FIPD is intended to finance the implementation of projects within the framework of crime prevention and security actions implemented at the local level.

This year, priority will be given to actions from program D:

– prevention of delinquency among young people aged 10 to 26, with special emphasis on harassment, violence between informal groups, urban rodeos or entry into drug trafficking,

– for vulnerable people and holders of parental authority.

MILDECA

This fund is intended to finance the implementation of projects to prevent and fight against addictive behavior. The projects, eligible for funding, will respond to the guidelines of the interministerial mobilization strategy against addictive behavior for the period 2023-2027 and to local issues.

The projects proposed within the framework of these calls for projects must take place exclusively in Saint-Barthélemy and/or Saint-Martin.

APPLY

Subsidy applications are made by sending an original paper file and/or by sending a dematerialized file: cabinet-prefet@saint-barth-saint-martin.gouv.fr

The deadline for submitting applications is Wednesday, September 13, 2023 at 12 p.m.

Incomplete applications or applications submitted after this date will not be considered.

