CULTURE / FLAC 2025: Closing clap orchestrated by young talents | FAXINFO

Under the sign of the oceans, the fourth edition of the Festival of Languages, Arts and Cultures (FLAC) of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, ended with a flood of shows and emotions.

Last Friday, FLAC 2025 concluded at Robert Weinum High School, after two weeks of celebrations, activities, and discovery workshops.

From 19 p.m., several hundred people gathered in the courtyard of the establishment, which was transformed into an open-air performance stage.

Chaired by Evelyne Fleming, a project manager at the Ministry of Education, the closing ceremony brought together all the arts for one evening.

To begin, parents, teachers, and teaching staff from the island's various middle and high schools rose to solemnly sing the Marseillaise, accompanied by the talented Natisha Hanson. Then, the young artists took over the space and shone through a series of varied performances combining dance, song, music, and poetry.

Among others, students from the Elie Gibs, Emile Choisy, and Soualiga schools gave moving performances in magnificent costumes, to the delight of an audience moved and proud of its new generation. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-flac-2025-clap-de-fin-orchestre-par-les-jeunes-talents/