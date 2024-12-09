CULTURE: The magic of collective creation | FAXINFO

The Ö and Co Company recently offered a Kreative Session with the artist E.sy Kennenga during a silent concert where each participant wore headphones in which the artist's voice and music resonated softly.

The sold-out event highlighted an essential truth: touching art is born of sincerity, not technique alone. Laying oneself bare in the creative process is not a sign of weakness, but a sign of strength. Participants were invited to propose profound themes such as love, ego, betrayal, compassion and reconciliation. These moments of introspection allowed each person to explore their own way of perceiving and interpreting human relationships. Once the key words were listed on a board, it was time for the melody created on the spot by E.sy Kennenga as well as the rhythm of the music. Before finding the lyrics of the song, the technique of 'yogurt', humming melodies from onomatopoeia, allowed Peggy Oulerich's dancers to bring to life an improvised and poignant choreography. With a refrain in Creole carrying hope and unity, the participants recorded their voices while singing in concert with the artist. This Kreative Session was much more than an artistic workshop, it was an invitation to reconnect with the essential, to cultivate love and to move forward with honesty. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-la-magie-de-la-creation-collective/