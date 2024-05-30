CULTURE: The magic of traditional Indian dance | FAXINFO

The Naatya Arts Center Foundation, led by the excellent dancer and teacher Aparna Samaga, organized an evening of Bharatanatyam dance and Carnatic music on May 19 at the Belair Community Center.

This event titled 'SAMARPAN-2024' aimed to raise awareness of Indian artistic traditions in Saint-Martin and encourage young people to learn these art forms. The 1 hour show highlighted 30 students, aged 45 to 4, trained by Aparna Samaga and Inessa Careto. New this year: a 18-minute segment of Indian Carnatic singing, led online by Smt. Vinutha Sridhar from New Jersey as well as a dance drama based on the Ramayana in homage to the consecration of the Ram Mandir in India. These recitals are crucial to keeping the classical art alive among young people, inspiring them to practice and train. By learning Bharatanatyam, students discover Indian mythology, spiritual approach and life values, merging emotions and intellect, body and mind. Given its therapeutic value, this practice brought as much good to the students as to the large audience present during the event. The Naatya Arts Center Foundation is dedicated to the preservation and propagation of India's rich culture. Congratulations to everyone for this magnificent performance. _VX

Info: +1 721 5268850 – Email: naatya.arts.center@gmail.com

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/culture-la-magie-de-la-danse-indienne-traditionnelle/