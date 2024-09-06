CYCLONIC SEASON: Awareness village this Saturday in Galisbay | FAXINFO

The French Association for the Prevention of Natural and Technological Disasters (AFPCNT) has the mission of promoting a culture of risk and developing the resilience of populations and territories in the face of major risks.

In the context of climate change, extreme weather events, particularly hurricanes, are becoming more frequent and more intense. This year, the Association and its local partners are organizing an awareness village on cyclone risk in a multi-risk context. This project aims to raise awareness of this risk among the general public, schoolchildren, tourism professionals and associations, through educational and participatory activities. The event will be held this Saturday, September 7 from 9 a.m. to 16 p.m. in the Galisbay car park. This day will be devoted to role-playing and awareness-raising activities aimed at the population. Quiz, useful information, firefighter rescue demonstrations, a wide variety of activities will be offered on the stands of local partners: the Community, the prefecture, the Saint-Martin Territorial Unit of DEAL, the Economic, Social and Cultural Council of Saint-Martin (CESC), the Compagnons Bâtisseurs, the PIRAC, the Antilles Guyana Insurers Committee (CAAG), Métimer, the Nature Reserve, SEMSAMAR, architectural firms and the Associ



