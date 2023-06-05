CYCLONIC SEASON: Forecasts close to normal | FAXINFO

the 1er Last June marked the start of the hurricane season which will end in six months, on November 30, 2023. The Collectivity of Saint-Martin calls on the population to read the information made available on its site and to prepare for the moment of the peak of the season from August to October.

According to French and American forecasters, the presence of El Niño should limit the formation of cyclones over the Atlantic basin, which suggests a “normal” hurricane season. El niño is a particular climatic phenomenon that occurs every 3 to 7 years associated with an increase in air and water temperatures, increased drought in some parts of the world and heavy rains elsewhere. It usually lasts between six and eighteen months. Even if the temperatures are higher, the influence of this seasonal coastal current limits the favorable factors for intense cyclonic activity. However, the formation of major hurricanes remains probable. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), 12 to 17 named storms are expected with winds of 62 km / h or more. Among these, 5 to 9 phenomena could become hurricanes with winds of 120 km/h or more, including 1 to 4 major hurricanes of category 3, 4 or 5, with winds of 180 km/h or more. The NOAA confidence index is 70%. More concretely in the West Indies, the month of June promises to be stormy with amounts of rain below or close to normal, also in July and September. The surface sea temperature will be slightly higher, which will cause a rise in air temperature during the 2023 hurricane season, the names of the possible hurricanes established by the World Meteorological Organization are now known: Arlene, Bert, Cindy, Don, Emily, Franklin, Gert, Harold, Idalia, Jose, Katia, Lee, Margot, Nigel, Ophelia, Philippe, Rina, Sean, Tammy, Vince and Whitney. Get ready now. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/saison-cyclonique-des-previsions-proches-de-la-normale/