Death of Albert Fleming, former mayor of Saint-Martin: The condolences of President Louis Mussington and territorial elected officials | FAXINFO

“It is with deep sadness and a heavy heart that I learned this Wednesday, June 28 of the heartbreaking death of the former mayor of Saint-Martin, Mr. Albert Fleming-Romney, who presided over the destiny of Saints for 24 years. -Martinois (1983-2007).

This news plunged our island into an ocean of grief. A child of the country, he had a deep bond with each inhabitant of Saint-Martin, each family.

Albert Fleming-Romney was much more than a politician, he was a true figure in our community, respected by all, always humble, smiling and attentive to the well-being of his constituents. Regardless of political affiliations, he was appreciated for his qualities and his frankness.

Albert Fleming-Romney has traveled an extraordinary path, going from mason to entrepreneur, then mayor of Saint-Martin. His inspiring journey will forever be etched in our memories. Everyone has a memory, an anecdote with the mayor.

His determination, his ascent beyond his original condition and his unwavering commitment to the common good aroused the admiration of all who knew him. He was a living example of what can be accomplished with determination and perseverance.

During his 24 years as mayor of Saint-Martin, Albert Fleming-Romney left an indelible mark on the local political landscape. His central role in the process that led to the statutory evolution of our Overseas Collectivity in 2007 is an essential link in his political career. Despite the differences of opinion, he was able to transcend the divisions and unite the living forces to present an innovative project to the Minister Brigitte Girardin in 2003, so that the statutory evolution of the island can be done within the framework of the Article 74 of the Constitution, thus enshrining the principle of legislative specialty and autonomy.

Thanks to his impetus, Saint-Martin has acquired a status defined by an organic law which recognizes our specific interests within the Republic.

We are committed to continuing his legacy, we will continue to walk in his footsteps and to carry with pride the institutional autonomy of Saint-Martin in the respect of our geographical, historical and cultural specificities, and with the firm will to acquire new SKILLS.

The disappearance of Albert Fleming-Romney marks the end of a flamboyant era, his imprint will last forever in the history of Saint-Martin.

His vision, dedication and love for our island will continue to inspire future generations.

On behalf of the Collectivity of Saint-Martin, its elected officials and all territorial staff, I would like to express my most sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Albert Fleming-Romney, as well as to all Saint-Martinois. who share our pain. I have a moved thought for you.

In this time of mourning, let us keep alive his memory and the flame of his legacy, which will continue to light our way for a long time to come.

Goodbye Mr Mayor. May your soul rest in eternal peace”.

