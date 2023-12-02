Death of Cassandre Martin: Condolences from President Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

“It is with deep sadness that I learned of the death of Cassandre Martin, which occurred in a tragic accident on the Terres-Basses road. In these painful moments, I would like to express my sincere condolences and all my sympathy to his family and loved ones on behalf of the Community of Saint-Martin, its elected officials and its agents.

At only 24 years old, Cassandre was a known and loved figure on our island, first runner-up to Miss Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy in 2019 and candidate for the 2022 competition, embodying kindness and perseverance.

His sudden disappearance is an immense loss and reminds us how precious and fragile life is. I join the many tributes paid to her, recognizing the light and joy she brought to those who had the privilege of knowing her.

A tragedy has affected the island of Saint-Martin and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure that another tragic event does not happen again on the Route des Terres-Basses and more broadly on the roads of our island.

Cassandra, your smile and your light will remain forever engraved in our memories. That your soul rest in peace ".

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/deces-de-cassandre-martin-les-condoleances-du-president-louis-mussington/