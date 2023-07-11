Death of René-Jean Duret: Condolences from the President of the COM, Louis Mussington | FAXINFO

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin, its elected officials, its staff, share the pain of the family and loved ones of Mr. René-Jean Duret.

President Louis Mussington presents his sincere condolences to his wife and Mr. Duret's family, on behalf of the community of Saint-Martin and its inhabitants.

René-Jean was well known in Saint-Martin for his constant involvement in the service of the community. He lived for many years on our island, with his wife and their daughter.

Employed at Semsamar as an engineer, he is at the origin of many achievements for the benefit of the territory and its inhabitants.

Concerned about others, always invested, he also gave his personal time to the Rotary club and within the SNSM, coming to the aid of sailors in difficulty with his volunteer colleagues.

René-Jean DURET was elected territorial councilor under the 2012-2017 mandate, alongside President Alain Richardson in 2012, then President Aline Hanson from 2013 to 2017. President of the majority group, he will have been able to federate and bring a precious cohesion.

A life of personal and professional commitments, always inclined to bring his vision, his participation, his help, whatever the subject, with the aim of improving the existing and acting in the service of Saint-Martin.

René-Jean was an intelligent, witty, generous, much appreciated man. He will undeniably be missed in Saint-Martin. He left us too soon, but his memory, his kindness and his know-how will remain engraved in the collective memory.

Good wind René-Jean for your last trip.

Saint-Martin thanks you for everything you have brought to our community.

That your soul rest in peace

