Death of René-Jean Duret: The condolences of the Prefect, Vincent Berton | FAXINFO

The Prefect Vincent Berton and all the staff of the Prefecture of Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin offer their sincere condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. René-Jean Duret and especially to the members of the SNSM of Saint-Martin.

Mr. René-Jean Duret, a man in the field recognized for his unfailing dedication to serving the population of Saint-Martin, has worked for the good of our society. His constant and quality contribution to the economic, political and administrative development of the territory, as well as his remarkable strength of proposal during exchanges with the authorities, make this emeritus engineer, a unifying territorial adviser from 2012 to 2017, a pivot of the SNSM. passionate and a benevolent humanist. René-Jean Duret is one of those men whose commitment equals discretion. His absence leaves an irreplaceable void, but his memory, like his actions, remains forever etched in our hearts. The State expresses its gratitude to Mr. René-Jean Duret. That his soul rests in peace

