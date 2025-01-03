DEMOGRAPHICS: No January 1st babies | FAXINFO

For once, the maternity ward of the Louis Constant Fleming Hospital Center experienced a relatively calm New Year's Eve, given that no babies were born in the area on January 1, 2025.

The first Saint-Martin baby of the year 2024, as in 2023, was a little girl, but we still don't know who will make her entrance in the year 2025. If the last baby of 2024 was born on December 31 at 21:11 p.m., we will still have to wait to know the sex of the first Saint-Martin baby of 1! _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/demographie-pas-de-bebe-du-1er-janvier/