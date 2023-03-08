DIPLOMA / Small-scale fishing command training: trainees received 9 out of 9! | FAXINFO

The President of the Collectivity, Louis Mussington, and the territorial elected officials would like to congratulate the trainees who have chosen to embark on the training course for the Certificate of Aptitude for Small-scale Fishing Command, a project initiated as part of of the Ultramarine Skills Investment Pact.

The nine trainees brilliantly passed the exams with marks between 14/20 and 20/20. They can now complete their enrollment in order to finalize their professional project.

During this period and until their installation, they will be accompanied by the services of the Collectivity and the State.

The total cost of the operation is €115.

The European Social Fund (ESF) has financed under axis 7 of the State OP ERDF-ESF Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin 2014-2020, the first training action entitled "Certificate of Aptitude for Small-scale Fishing Command (CACPP )” and the “70-hour Specific Upgrade Module”, up to €98.

The Collectivity of Saint-Martin provided the supplement: €17.

Congratulations to these young sailors for their seriousness, their motivation and their work which has brilliantly borne fruit!

They will soon be invited to their graduation ceremony.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/diplome-formation-au-commandement-de-la-petite-peche-les-stagiaires-recus-9-sur-9/