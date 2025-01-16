DISABILITY / Down syndrome: early diagnosis that changes the game | FAXINFO

A joint study by the Jérôme Lejeune Institute and the Necker-Enfants Malades Hospital, published in The Lancet Regional Health – Europe, highlights the benefits of early detection and treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in young children with Down syndrome.

The Respire 21 program, launched in 2017, demonstrates the effectiveness of monitoring from six months, repeated every six months up to three years, combined with optimal treatments, often surgical.

Children screened in this way display a Development Quotient 4 points higher than those benefiting from traditional monitoring.

Although modest, this improvement is significant and opens up perspectivesencouraging effects for their development and quality of life.

Researchers are calling for screening, currently recommended between three and four years, to be brought forward to before one year. According to Professor Brigitte Fauroux, this is crucial to maximize the benefits.

However, limited access to sleep explorations, such as polysomnography, remains a barrier. A call is made to develop simple and accessible alternatives.

This initiative demonstrates the impact of preventive and individualised care, proving that combined care and research can transform the lives of children with Down syndrome. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/handicap-trisomie-21-un-diagnostic-precoce-qui-change-la-donne/