DISAPPEARANCE: A register of condolences in memory of René-Jean Duret available at the SNSM station in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

The volunteers of La Station SNSM de Saint-Martin are sad to inform you of the death of their former Station President, Mr René-Jean Duret, which occurred on July 7, 2023 in Gardanne.

His funeral will take place on Thursday July 13 with the family in Aix-en Provence.

A register of condolences will be made available to the population at the SNSM station on Wednesday July 12 and Saturday July 15 from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

A tribute will be paid to him locally on a date that the SNSM and the Rotary Club of Saint-Martin district 7020 will communicate later.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/disparition-un-registre-de-condoleances-en-memoire-a-rene-jean-duret-disponible-a-la-station-snsm-de-saint-martin/