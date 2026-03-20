DRUG TRAFFICKING / 35,7 tonnes seized: a historic year for the fight against drugs in the French West Indies | FAXINFO

Major players in security in the Caribbean arc, the armed forces in the Antilles (FAA) present a particularly significant 2025 assessment in the fight against the drug traffickingPresent in Martinique, Guadeloupe, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, they ensure the protection of the national territory and contribute to the regional military cooperation thanks to a joint force of more than 1.400 civilians and military personnel, predominantly air and maritime.



After one 2024 is already a historic yearmarked by 12 seizures representing more than 28 tonnes of narcotics removed from the market, the year 2025 set a new recordTen seizures led to the interception 35,7 tonnes of illicit productsillustrating the intensity and effectiveness of operations conducted in one of the world’s largest maritime zones. Extending from Florida to northern Brazil, the Antilles maritime area covers the entire Caribbean Sea and a large part of the Atlantic Ocean, used by drug traffickers linking South America to North America, Europe or Africa.

For to deal with varied operating methodsRanging from fast “go-fast” boats to more discreet merchant or fishing vessels, the French Armed Forces rely on appropriate naval, air, and human resources. This action is part of the State’s maritime operations. under the authority of the Prefect of Martinique and the Government’s delegate for this mission. Cooperation, both interministerial and international, remains a key pillar of this fight. Exchanges with American and European agencies and countries in the Caribbean region enhance the effectiveness of interceptions and enable a criminal response to criminal networks.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-357-tonnes-saisies-une-annee-historique-pour-la-lutte-antidrogue-dans-les-antilles/