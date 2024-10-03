DRUG TRAFFICKING: 526 kg of cocaine and marijuana seized by the Armed Forces in the Antilles off the coast of Martinique | FAXINFO

On Wednesday, September 25, the surveillance frigate Germinal intercepted a fast boat carrying 526 kg of cocaine and marijuana off the coast of Martinique.

Acting on the basis of information transmitted by Colombia and the Joint Inter Agency Task Force-South (JIATFS-S), the American structure responsible for coordinating the resources working in the fight against drug trafficking in the Caribbean, the sailors of the FS Germinal located and led the interception of the boat.

In total, 18 bales of cocaine and marijuana were seized, weighing a total of 526 kg.

This new intervention constitutes the 12th seizure of narcotics by the Armed Forces in the Antilles in the year 2024.

More than 28 tons of cocaine have been intercepted by the FAA since the beginning of the year, thus contributing to regional stability and the protection of populations. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-526-kg-de-cocaine-et-de-marijuana-saisis-par-les-forces-armees-aux-antilles-au-large-de-la-martinique/