DRUG TRAFFICKING: More than two tons of marijuana and 210 kg of cocaine seized by the Dutch navy | FAXINFO

The HNLMS Holland station ship pulled off a major haul by intercepting more than two tons of marijuana and 210 kg of cocaine at the beginning of September after a forceful intervention on board a go-fast sailing in the Caribbean Sea.

On Monday, September 2, the station ship HNLMS Holland began its patrols in the Caribbean Sea. Four days later, on the morning of Friday, September 6, the crew members were informed that the Dash 8 patrol aircraft of the Caribbean Coast Guard had located a suspicious go-fast in the vicinity of the ABC Islands (Aruba, Bonaire, Curaçao).

HNLMS Holland immediately took action and launched the fast interceptor boats, the FRISCs, with a mixed team of the ship's crew, the US Coast Guard and the Navy squadron on board.

The ship's helicopter, the NH90, provided aerial assistance during the anti-drug operation. Suspects aboard the drug-carrying boat repeatedly ignored orders to stop. The go-fast only came to a halt after targeted shots were fired at the boat's engines.

There were nine passengers on board the smuggling boat. A total of 52 packages were confiscated. These contained 210 kg of cocaine and 2110 kg of marijuana. The suspects and the drugs were handed over to the US Coast Guard. One suspect was injured and had to be flown to Curaçao by helicopter NH90 for medical treatment. _AF

