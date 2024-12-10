DRUG TRAFFICKING: Seizure of 511 kg of cocaine by the Dutch navy | FAXINFO

The Dutch ship HNLMS Holland intercepted a major drug shipment in the Caribbean Sea on November 24, seizing 511 kg of cocaine.

This interception, the seventh since the vessel arrived in the region, was made possible by the rapid intervention of a Caribbean Coast Guard maritime patrol aircraft that spotted a suspect boat. The HNLMS Holland, active in the region for counter-drug operations in cooperation with the United States and Caribbean Coast Guards, immediately headed towards the boat, deploying its fast boats. The FRISCs teams, composed of a squadron of the Dutch Navy and a unit of the United States Coast Guard, immobilized the suspect boat after shooting at its engines. The four suspected traffickers on board attempted to throw the drug packages into the sea, but all were recovered and transferred to the HNLMS Holland. The suspects and the cargo were handed over to the United States Coast Guard, and the traffickers are awaiting trial in the United States. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/narcotrafic-saisie-de-511-kg-de-cocaine-par-la-marine-hollandaise/