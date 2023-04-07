Easter weekend: the population invited to leave the beaches clean! | FAXINFO

During the long Easter weekend, the Collectivity of Saint-Martin invites the population to be responsible and vigilant with regard to the preservation of the environment and the cleanliness of the beaches.

“As tradition dictates, many of you will be celebrating Easter with your family on the Saint-Martin coast next weekend. Before leaving your site, we ask that you plan to collect your waste, in closed garbage bags and dispose of them in the large collection bins provided for this purpose or deposit them near them in the case where the collection bins are already full”, indicates the Collectivity.

The services and service providers of the Collectivité will collect the waste the next day and carry out the usual cleaning.

“Before their passage, you are required to leave your location on the beach as clean as you will have found it on your arrival”, she underlines. _AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/week-end-de-paques-la-population-invitee-a-laisser-les-plages-propres/