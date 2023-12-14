ECONOMY: Revival of construction and improvement of the labor market | FAXINFO

The Issuing Institute of Overseas Departments (IEDOM) has just published the figures relating to the first 9 months of 2023 for the territory of Saint-Martin in different sectors. After having detailed the figures for tourist attendance in our previous edition, here are those concerning the Building and Public Works (BTP) sector and employment in the private sector.

During the first 9 months of 2023, construction in Saint-Martin shows a slowdown after post-Irma reconstruction, but construction is gradually taking over. After a marked drop in spring 2023 (433 tonnes at the end of 2022 compared to 84 in the 2nd quarter of 2023) linked to expectations of price increases at the end of 2022, cement consumption increased at the end of September. Cumulatively, +18% compared to 2022 and 183 tonnes in the 3rd quarter of 2023. The sector's salaried workforce is recovering slightly, however, far from its peak in 2018-2019 for reconstruction, with 2023 salaried employees in the third quarter of 652. . Other interesting figures for Saint-Martin are the number of employees in the hotel/restaurant sector, which clearly drives the market. After a brutal fall after Irma due to the sudden cessation of activity and the absence of declarations, and in the first quarter of 2023, the labor market is improving with an increase of 4% thanks to the hotel and catering (+9% over three months, 1.679 employees). The market remains dynamic over one year with an increase of 10% in a context where the unemployment rate in 2020 was 32,8%. In the private sector of Saint-Martin (industry & agriculture, commerce, temporary work, construction, hotels & restaurants, other services), there are 7.430 employees in the third quarter of 2023. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-relance-du-btp-et-amelioration-du-marche-du-travail/