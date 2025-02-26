ECONOMY: URBIS company finalizes its census work | FAXINFO

Since April 2024, the Collectivité de Saint-Martin has mandated the company URBIS SAS to carry out a detailed inventory of economic activities and facilities in the territory. This mission, supervised by the Attractiveness, Economy, Employment delegation under the authority of First Vice-President Alain Richardson, aims to better understand the local ecosystem and adjust development strategies according to the needs of businesses.

The main objective is to identify the challenges faced by economic players and assess their equipment needs. To do this, URBIS investigators crisscross the territory to collect information from companies using a structured questionnaire. This approach will help to refine knowledge of the economic fabric and adopt appropriate measures to strengthen local dynamism. Currently in the final phase, the surveys will continue until April 2025. The Community encourages companies to give a warm welcome to the investigators, all equipped with an official badge and a letter of accreditation. This collaboration is essential to ensure an accurate inventory and contribute to the economic growth of Saint-Martin. For any additional information, companies can contact the Attractiveness, Economy, Employment Delegation by telephone on 0590 87 50 04 or by email at dev.eco@com-saint-martin.fr.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-la-societe-urbis-finalise-son-travail-de-recensement/