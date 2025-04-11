ECONOMY / Vehicle fleet: a €25M market to equip COM services | FAXINFO

In an economic context where budgetary rigor is more essential than ever, the executive council validated on April 3 the award of a public contract for the long-term rental, maintenance and acquisition of new vehicles intended for the services of the Collectivité de Saint-Martin.

This operation, worth a maximum of 25 million euros over the period 2025-2031 (i.e. almost 300.000 euros/month), would aim to meet the needs of the various delegations while guaranteeing a controlled budgetary framework.

The system is based on a framework agreement notified for an initial period of one year, tacitly renewable for certain lots up to five times, for a total of six years.

Other lots may be renewed three times, for a maximum period of four years.

"This method of acquisition allows for regular renewal of the fleet, increased budgetary control and better predictability of operating expenses," the Community specifies.

The choice of service providers, unanimously validated by the Call for Tenders Committee, was based on criteria of quality, cost and services, with a view to sustainable performance.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/economie-parc-automobile-un-marche-de-25me-pour-equiper-les-services-de-la-com/