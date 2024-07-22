EDUCATION / BAC 2024: Success rate of 84,8% in Saint-Martin | FAXINFO

In Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin, at the end of the second group of tests, the success rate for this 2024 session of the baccalaureate amounts to 85,1% all sectors combined i.e. +1,7 points above the success rate for the 2023 session.

The success rate at Saint-Martin at the end of the 2nd group of tests is 84,8% i.e. -1,1 points below the success rate for the 2023 session. Among the 413 new baccalaureate graduates, 199 obtained a mention or 48,2% of those admitted: 4,6% the “very good” mention, 13,6 % the mention “good”, 30% the mention “fairly good” and “no mention” 51,8%.

The results of the 2024 session exams for the “general” and “technological” series





▪ Baccalaureate “general” series

421 new high school graduates. The success rate in Saint-Martin at the end of the 2nd group of tests amounts to 94,2% i.e. a rate equivalent to the 2023 session. In Saint-Martin, among the 145 new baccalaureate graduates, 87 obtained a mention or 60% of those admitted: 10,3% the mention “very good”, 15,9% the mention “good », 33,8% the mention “fairly good” and “no mention” 40%.



▪ Baccalaureate “technological” series

The success rate in Saint-Martin at the end of the 2nd group of tests amounts to 96,6% i.e. +0,7 points above the success rate for the 2023 session. The STI2D sector obtains 100,0% success, the STMG sector 95,1% and the ST2S sector 96,9%. Among the 114 new baccalaureate graduates, 37 obtained a mention or 32,4% of those admitted: 0,9% the mention “very good”, 10,3% the mention “good”, 21,1% the mention “fairly good” and “without mention” 67,5%.

Professional series in Saint-Barthélemy and Saint-Martin





▪ Baccalaureate “professional” series

Saint-Barthélemy

The success rate in Saint-Barthélemy at the end of the 2nd group of tests amounts to 100% i.e. a success rate equivalent to the 2023 session. Among the 8 baccalaureate graduates, 7 obtained a mention.

Saint-Martin

The success rate in Saint-Martin at the end of the 2nd group of tests amounts to 71,6% i.e. 5,4 points above the success rate for the 2023 session. The “Production” sectors obtain a 68,4% success rate and the “Services” sectors 74,2%.

Among the 154 new baccalaureate graduates, 75 obtained a mention or 48,7% of those admitted: 2% the mention “very good”, 13,6% the mention “good”, 33,1% the mention “fairly good” and “ without mention » 51,3%.

▪ POSTAL CODE

Saint-Barthélemy

The success rate for the CAP in 4 specialties in Saint-Barthélemy is 100% i.e. 7 admitted out of 7 candidates.

Saint-Martin

The success rate for the CAP in 7 specialties in Saint-Martin is 73,5% i.e. 61 admitted out of 83 candidates.

The success rate for additional mention in the single specialty “MC Dessert” is 100%, i.e. 7 admitted out of 7 candidates.

The vice-rector, Harry CHRISTOPHE, and the entire SENIDN team extend their congratulations to the new winners and their encouragement for the 2025 session to the high school students who postponed this session.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-bac-2024-taux-de-reussite-de-848-a-saint-martin/