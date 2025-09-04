EDUCATION: Back-to-school week for Soualiga middle school students | FAXINFO

Soualiga College is organizing the start of the school year in several stages from September 1st to 3rd, before returning to the normal schedule next Wednesday.

Monday, September 1: Year 6 return to schoolth from 8AM to 11PM

Reception in the courtyard of parents and their children for the allocation of classes before the head teacher takes charge for the visit of the college, the distribution of the liaison book, the presentation of theTimetable (timetable). Students return home at 11 a.m., no half-board, no school bus.

Monday, September 1: Year 5 return to schoolth from 14AM to 16PM

Parents and children will be welcomed in the courtyard for class assignments, and the class teacher will pick them up. No school pick-up at 16 p.m.

Tuesday, September 2: return of the 4th from 8AM to 10PM

Parents and children are welcomed in the courtyard for class assignments, and students are taken care of by the head teacher. Students are dismissed at 10 a.m.; there is no school bus service.

Tuesday, September 2: return of the 3th from 10AM to 12PM

Parents and children are welcomed in the courtyard for class assignments, and students are taken care of by the head teacher. No school bus service, no half-board.

Wednesday, September 3: Start of EDT operation for all students

Half-board starts on Thursday, September 4

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-semaine-de-rentree-des-eleves-du-college-soualiga-2/