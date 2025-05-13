EDUCATION – CULTURE FLAC 2025: an ocean of diversity between art, languages ​​and citizenship | FAXINFO

Until May 23, Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy will vibrate to the rhythm of the Languages, Arts and Cultures Festival (FLAC), organized by the National Education system and numerous partners. A 2025 edition under the sign of the oceans, languages ​​and creativity, mobilizing students of all ages and cultural actors in the region.

Under the slogan “In the ocean of diversity, every drop counts!”, this ambitious festival promotes artistic and linguistic expressions through a rich program. Poetry competitions, multilingual dictations, public speaking competitions, songs, dances, art exhibitions and nautical activities will punctuate these two weeks of festivities. The aim here is to make our languages ​​and cultures a lever for citizenship, intercultural dialogue and awareness of the protection of the marine environment.

Le official launch, yesterday in Gustavia, marked a symbolic meeting between students from the two islands, around a dedicated ephemeral village, mixing educational stands, artistic workshops and exchanges with the skippers of the PAPREC deckchair, the only transatlantic sailing race, in mixed doubles Concarneau – Saint-BarthélemyIn Saint-Martin, activities will take place until the closing ceremony on May 23, in schools, cultural establishments and on the beaches, offering students unique experiences, such as the kayak relay or nautical excursions. This year, the program remains faithful to the theme, of unfathomable richness. FLAC 2025 is establishing itself as an essential event in the school calendar, cultivating the talents, languages, and memories shared between Saint-Martin and Saint-Barthélemy, while raising awareness of the challenges of sustainable development. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-culture-flac-2025-un-ocean-de-diversite-entre-art-langues-et-citoyennete/