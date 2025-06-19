EDUCATION: Daniella Jeffry High School celebrates the ocean in all its forms | FAXINFO

As part of the 33th science festival with the theme "Ocean of Knowledge", the students of the final year of the Bac Pro nautical maintenance course at the Daniella Jeffry vocational high school, under the guidance of their math/science teacher Jean-Philippe Legrand, were made aware of the marine world.

This project, led jointly by JP Legrand, a passionate professor of physical sciences, and Ms. Gallet, an English teacher, is directly linked to the 3rd United Nations Conference held in the city of Nice, from June 9 to 13, 2025.

"The goal is to provide students with essential knowledge about the environment around them, particularly the Caribbean Sea and the Atlantic Ocean," explains the teacher.

Thus, the final year students were able to carry out practical work in physical sciences with chemistry experiments, allowing them in particular to discover the process of ocean acidification by carbon dioxide (CO2).

General knowledge quizzes on the marine world and digital media were also of great help in educating them on the role of the oceans and the consequences of human pollution on the environment.

Finally, as future citizens concerned about ecology and sustainable development issues, a simulation of the election of class "eco-delegates" was carried out, in order to provide a summary of this collective and unprecedented project.

An experience particularly appreciated by the students of the nautical sector, which allowed them to have a more ecological approach to the environment in which they carry out their maintenance missions. _L.A

