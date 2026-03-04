EDUCATION / “Elegance Day”: Walking the runway to boost self-esteem | FAXINFO

Twenty-four students paraded before several hundred of their classmates and members of the teaching staff for the second annual Elegance Day at Lycée Robert Weinum. This educational initiative aims, beyond clothing, to highlight the link between attitude and self-esteem.

Last Thursday, between classes, all the high school students gathered in the courtyard to watch twenty-four of their classmates parade down a red carpet in their finest attire. The candidates for the “King and Queen of Elegance” title walked confidently before posing for the jury, composed of members of the teaching staff and students from the Student Union (MDL) and the Student Council (CVL). Among the criteria considered, clothing was only a minor factor: attitude, posture, and poise were paramount.

The head of student life, Laurence Lucien, would have liked to see more students participate by dressing more formally than usual, but she was delighted with how the morning went: “This morning, we only had 7 or 8 registered, and in the end, they spontaneously signed up after seeing their classmates walking the runway!” What pleased the head of student life even more was that the audience was also very elegant: “The public was really engaged, and they were respectful! What I noticed here is that if one of their classmates stumbles, there’s no mockery; they applaud to encourage them.”



When attitude makes the difference

This themed day celebrates what constitutes “elegance” beyond clothing: posture, gait, and respect for others. These attributes, according to Catherine Auguste, Deputy Director of Vocational and Technological Training and a member of the fashion show jury, play a fundamental role in self-esteem and confidence. Anissa, a final-year student, dreams of becoming a model and didn’t hesitate to participate, but facing the crowd, she admits to having a moment of stress: “I won’t lie, it makes me nervous. But once it’s over, it gives you confidence!” The students were able to vote via a form submitted on Pronote for their two “most elegant” looks, and the king and queen chosen by the jury members won a gift certificate for personal care products. _DR

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-journee-de-lelegance-defiler-pour-renforcer-son-estime-de-soi/