EDUCATION: Great success of the Mix’art music workshops offered by the Ariana association | FAXINFO

The various Mix'art music workshops organized with the Ariana association in the various schools in the region have been a great success with students curious to discover the world of music and its instruments.

After presenting their instruments, their profession to the students of elementary schools Emile Choisy, Marie-Amélie Leydet, Aline Hanson, Omer Arrondell and Clair Saint-Maximin, the musicians Paul PAVEL, violinist, guitarist and singer, Ismaël Margain, pianist, flutist and Sandro Compagnon, saxophonist, went to meet the CM1 students from the flexible time class (CHAM) at the Elie Gibs school. The CHAM students were enchanted by this musical encounter; they were able to re/discover the instruments, composers and varied styles of music such as the Argentine tango of the composer Astor Pazziolla.

A great initiative in favor of students which deserves to be duly saluted._AF

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-beau-succes-des-ateliers-mixart-musique-proposes-par-lassociation-ariana/