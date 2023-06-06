EDUCATION / “Health and safety at work: from school to work” video contest, Daniella Jeffry vocational high school in the spotlight! | FAXINFO

On May 26, the 2nd edition of the Ceremony “Health and safety at work: from school to work” at the Berterne Juminer vocational school in Guadeloupe during which the vocational school Daniella Jeffry distinguished itself.

Although young people are not always aware of the risks incurred in the workplace, they are the first to be affected by accidents at work. To raise awareness on this subject, INRS has organized this competition for students and apprentices who are preparing a professional diploma in National Education and Agricultural Education in metropolitan France and overseas.

In Guadeloupe, the competition is available at the academic level where there are many partners; the Guadeloupe academic region, the CGSS of Guadeloupe and Saint-Martin in collaboration with the GIP DAIFI.

During this event, the students in the first hospitality professions (1st BAC PRO MA) of the professional high school Daniella Jeffry stand out and are invited to attend the ceremony.

Three students: Roseau Latisha, Damaseau Alexina, Clovis Tanya accompanied by their professional technique teacher Vargas Dormoy come to represent the class and win first place with their production entitled “Le bon dubad”. Real in-depth work has been carried out on the identification of risk situations in their trades and concrete remedies to reduce them.

A great adventure that encourages the other sections of the school to try the adventure next year in order to improve their skills in mastering risky situations in their professional environment.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-concours-video-sante-et-securite-au-travail-de-lecole-au-travail-le-lycee-professionnel-daniella-jeffry-a-lhonneur/