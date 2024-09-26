EDUCATION: Inauguration of the first 11 classrooms of the future Collège 600 | FAXINFO

On this Tuesday, September 24, 2024, there was great emotion at the Roche Gravée college in Moho during the inauguration of the first 11 brand new classrooms and the Administration Center, which marks the end of phase 1 of the construction project on an occupied site for the new connected college with 600 places. Leela Hanson, principal of the college, which has 416 students at the start of the 2024 school year, is delighted with the progress of the work, which provides optimal conditions for each student to find their way and flourish in the professional world. Gathered in the new staff room dedicated to the 73 people working in the school, Louis Mussington, president of the COM, the delegated prefect Vincent Berton and the vice-rector Harry Christophe are pleased with this success, which provides an educational continuum for children in a sector with growing needs.

Designed with a view to raising awareness of sustainable development and providing access to children with disabilities, the 11 classrooms have already been integrated by students since the start of the school year. The construction teams are continuing their efforts to complete the final finishing touches and move forward with the construction of the other buildings. In the center of the U-shaped building, there is a beautiful recreation area with greenery created by the Adapted General and Professional Education Section (SEGPA). College 600 should be completed by the start of the 2025 school year. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-inauguration-des-11-premieres-salles-de-classe-du-futur-college-600/