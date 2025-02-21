EDUCATION / Sismik Week: raising awareness among CM1 and CM2 pupils about seismic risks | FAXINFO

From February 17 to 21, Seismik Week, organized by the prefecture via its Environment, Planning and Housing Department (DEAL), raised awareness among students in Saint-Martin about the risks associated with earthquakes.

In partnership with the Community, the Red Cross, the firefighters (STIS) and the French Association for the Prevention of Natural and Technological Disasters (AFPCNT), this third edition involved eight schools in the region, with 27 sessions in total.

On Wednesday, February 19, CM1 and CM2 students from Clair Saint-Maximin school in Quartier d'Orléans, directed by Joëlle Petchy-Dorville, participated in workshops led by Cédric Jeannot (PIRAC – French Red Cross) and Lauriane Belleterre (AFPCNT). They learned about the causes of earthquakes, the role of tectonic plates and the most exposed areas, including the Caribbean.

Children now know the right reflexes to adopt during an earthquake: find the nearest exit, take cover under a wooden table or in a door frame, and move away from windows. In the event of a tsunami warning, they must go to a high point, more than 15 meters above sea level.

The students also took part in two fun activities: a game on putting together an emergency kit (water, first aid kit, canned food, lamp, battery-powered radio, whistle, survival blanket, etc.) and filling in a gaps text on earthquakes and tsunamis.

In parallel with the awareness workshops on seismic risk with the after-school team, the STIS firefighters carried out demonstrations on life-saving actions in other local schools. An essential initiative for a region highly exposed to earthquakes. _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-semaine-sismik-sensibilisation-des-eleves-de-cm1-et-cm2-aux-risques-sismiques/