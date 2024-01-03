EDUCATION: Storyteller Dania Amacin enchanted the students of the Jérôme Beaupère school | FAXINFO

Just before the Christmas holidays, the Jérôme Beaupère nursery school welcomed storyteller Dania Amacin who delighted the students from the small to the senior section with little interactive tales.

On this occasion, parents came to participate in the event. After school, the entire neighborhood was able to appreciate the masterpieces the students created in class.

The “Today’s Band” brought excitement to the school with its music. The teaching team thanks all the participants and the organizers.

