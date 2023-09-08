EDUCATION: Visit of the Collège 900 construction site | FAXINFO

As part of field visits to Semsamar projects, officials visited the construction site of the Savane 900 digital college which will be delivered at the start of the 2025 school year.

The laying of the first stone of college 900 took place on April 17. As a reminder, with a budget of €34M, 18 of which is financed by the State, the future school will have a capacity of 900 students from 6th to 3rd grade, 7 bioclimatic buildings of 5400m2 whose roofs will be equipped with 800m2 of photovoltaic panels, 31 classrooms, a multimedia room equipped with digital equipment, school life premises, a refectory with a central kitchen, a documentation and information center (CDI), a gymnasium , administrative premises, 4 staff accommodations, a cyclone shelter with 600 places in the basement and secure parking for emergency vehicles. During the field visit, Vincent Berton, delegated prefect, Dominique Démocrite Louisy, 3rd VP of the COM, senator Annick Pétrus, representatives of Semsamar, and Christian Climent-Pons, project director to the rector of the academy of Guadeloupe and responsible for monitoring the reconstruction of the education system of Saint-Martin spoke with IDP Antilles, an architectural firm which is carrying out the project management and the service providers on the progress of the work. If the deadlines have been met for the moment, the question of planning still poses a problem. The Community recently received the owners of plots whose acquisition is not yet guaranteed. If amicable discussions are favored, Vincent Berton urges those in charge to raise the land issue by next November in order to successfully complete this colossal project dedicated to the education of Saint-Martin's youth. In the event of a blockage, the State representative could use an expropriation procedure with financial compensation in accordance with the estimates of the said plots. Another problem now resolved is the water table which has been raised to minimize the risk of flooding. With a first 15m crane on site and the upcoming arrival of the second when the foundations are completed, Building A should come into existence during the first quarter of 2024.

The construction of building B will be completed at the end of 2024 and building C will complete the work. At peak activity, the 900 college site will have 117 people excluding the integration clause in April 2024

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/education-visite-du-chantier-du-college-900/