Endemic Animals Festival: still a success | FAXINFO

The Les Fruits de Mer association welcomed the public last Saturday to the Endemic Animals Festival at the Amuseum Naturalis located in Quartier d'Orléans. Around a hundred people came to take part in this wonderful cultural event.

Coloring and artistic activity station, reading works published by the association, distribution of plants and discovery of animals that live only in the territory of Saint-Martin through an observation hunt, participants of all ages will have taken full advantage of it. Free, fun and conducive to meetings, the Endemic Animals Festival also served as a launching pad for “Endemics Around Me”, a new coloring book and bilingual nature journal distributed free of charge last Saturday. Bringing together 40 plants and animals unique to Saint-Martin and our region, this work traces the precious treasures of our island. The craft station was full of people all morning, whether by children or adults, all very focused on decorating their canvas pouches with endemic animal motifs highlighted during the festival. Another lovely moment spent in the company of members of the Les Fruits de mer association, more active than ever to introduce the Saint-Martin population to all the riches of the territory.

All works published by the association are available for free download. _VX

Info: www.lesfruitsdemer.com/

New double free distribution this Saturday, May 4

Two new nature books created by Les Fruits de Mer will be distributed free of charge this Saturday, May 4 from 9 a.m. to noon at the Amuseum Naturalis at The Old House. The two new books, quadrilingual (English, French, Spanish and Dutch), are the latest in the popular Soualikids children's series: Soualikids Creatures and Soualkids Creatures Coloring Book. They highlight the insects and other small creatures of this island. The objective of the series, created especially for children, is to highlight the nature, culture and heritage of Saint-Martin, to help children acquire the basis of vocabulary and describe the exceptional environment in which they live. The coloring station risks being stormed again… and so much the better!

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/festival-des-animaux-endemiques-toujours-autant-de-succes/