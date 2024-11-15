ENERGY / Saint-Martin: an electrical network under tension | FAXINFO

EDF Archipel Guadeloupe, represented by its regional director Marie-Line Bassette and its head of the Northern Islands department Pierre-Yves Gillot, presented the energy crisis in Saint-Martin last Wednesday.

Electricity consumption, up 7% in the first half of 1, exceeds the capacity of an aging Galisbay power plant. The construction of a new 2024 MW power plant, included in the Multiannual Energy Program (PPE) and crucial for the island, is delayed by difficulties in obtaining land (15x2m3000) and administrative delays. The current power plant, with 2 production units, can provide a power of 3 MW, while demand already reaches 34 MW. But the obsolescence of certain engines, particularly on the 30rd unit commissioned in 3, is creating pressure on the network: two engines are currently shut down due to defective parts, with a one-year deadline to replace them.

Technical solutions to reduce the production deficit

Faced with this tension, EDF is resorting to emergency solutions: deploying 18 generators to reach an additional 6,5 MW, installing containerized engines by early 2025 for a contribution of 5 MW and in the medium term, subject to validation by the energy regulation commission, a temporary 30 MW power plant for 7 years, the deadline for installing the new infrastructure. At the same time, the population is invited to adopt sobriety measures, such as reducing the use of air conditioning, which is particularly energy-intensive. This complex situation highlights the role of the energy players: the Community in charge of this competence and strategic orientations, the State which guarantees national tariffs, the CRE which monitors the market, and EDF which operates the network. Find the Community's response on www.faxinfo.fr _VX

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/energie-saint-martin-un-reseau-electrique-sous-tension/