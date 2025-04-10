ENVIRONMENT: 2025 hurricane season: a year to watch closely | FAXINFO

While hurricane season approaching (June 1st), the first forecasts suggest above-normal activity in the Atlantic, the Caribbean Sea and the Gulf of Mexico. While these projections still need to be refined, they already call for vigilance, particularly in island territories such as Saint-Martin.

According to the first trends published by Météo France and Colorado State University, the 2025 season could count 17 named stormsincluding 9 hurricanesThis level of activity exceeds the average of the last thirty years. This is due, in particular, to surface temperatures of the Atlantic Ocean much higher than normal, a factor that favors the formation of cyclones.

Another point of vigilance this year: on the decision of American President Trump, two pilots ofHurricane Hunters, specialized aircraft who penetrate the eye of storms to measure their power, have been laid off. This reduction in staff is raising questions, as these missions play a key role in the accuracy of hurricane forecasts, particularly for the Caribbean territories.

Even if we cannot anticipate with certainty the intensity of a season, " a single cyclone can be enough to mark an entire year " as experts remind us. It is therefore strongly recommended not to wait until the last minute to get organized. 2025 could be intense: better to be prepared for it calmly and efficiently from today. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-saison-cyclonique-2025-une-annee-a-surveiller-de-pres/