ENVIRONMENT: Clean Up for the month of July | FAXINFO

For this month's cleaning mission, the Clean St Martin association is tackling the Savane district this Sunday, July 21 from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Everyone is welcome to lend a hand during this time of major clean-up campaign.

The Sunday meeting is therefore given at 8:30 a.m. in front of the Robert Weinum school complex in Savane. The cleaning operation will concern the entire part in front of the school establishment as indicated on the attached map. Given the ease of access, young and old alike are invited to participate in the cleaning morning. No contraindication regarding the participation of children, it is always good to educate as early as possible on the preservation of the environment in a fun and unifying atmosphere. The cleanliness morning will end, as usual, with a moment of conviviality with snacks and drinks offered by the association. Bring closed shoes, water bottles, sun protection (cap, sun cream) and a pair of gloves if you have them, otherwise Clean St Martin will lend you some. Keep SXM clean! _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-clean-up-du-mois-de-juillet/