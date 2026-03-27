ENVIRONMENT: Clean-up this Sunday at Galion | FAXINFO

On the occasion of the World Zero Waste Day, the association Clean St Martin organize a eco-citizen cleanup operation This Sunday, March 29, from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., on the Bay of the Mouth, in the southern part of the Galleon.

Conducted in partnership with the Saint-Martin Nature ReserveThis initiative aims to raising public awareness about environmental preservation while taking concrete action to protect the coastline. Open to everyone, including childrenThe operation aims to bring together a wide audience around a shared commitment to a cleaner territory. Participants are invited to Bring a water bottle, closed-toe shoes, sunscreen, and gloves.Although equipment will be available on site if needed. The meeting is scheduled for this Sunday at 8:30 a.m. at Le Galion (see the blue dot on the map). _Vx

Info: 06 90 63 09 11

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-clean-up-ce-dimanche-au-galion/