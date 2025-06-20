ENVIRONMENT: Émile Choisy School wins the 1st Biodiversity Competition | FAXINFO

This Thursday, June 19, the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM) presented the trophy to the winning school of the first edition of its Biodiversity Competition.

In the Quartier d'Orléans multi-activity room, 130 students from six different primary schools on the island competed all morning in a fun and educational game, similar to "Trivial Pursuit," themed around the island's flora and fauna. This game, entirely designed by AGRNSM around a general knowledge questionnaire and a rosette to complete, offered the winning class the chance to become Saint-Martin's "first biodiversity champions."

After 4 hours of play in the main hall, encouraged by representatives of the Nature Reserve, the teaching staff and their classmates, the results were finally made public: the Émile Choisy school won the 1st edition, with a total of 5 petals, the Hervé Williams school came in a very close second, the Aline Hanson, Marie-Amélie Leydet and Clair Saint-Maximim schools followed, with 4 petals tied and Happy School brought up the rear, with 3 petals won. The big winners from the Émile Choisy school were able to receive their trophy to thunderous applause, and the ceremony ended with a reminder that ultimately, it is each team that emerges as the winner of this great fun adventure. _THERE

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-lecole-emile-choisy-remporte-le-1er-concours-de-la-biodiversite/