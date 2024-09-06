ENVIRONMENT: Greening public schools | FAXINFO

Carried out in all schools on the island, the greening project is a long-term investment, aiming to transform school living spaces into shaded areas and to make young people sensitive to the environment.

The selected species provide shade to improve thermal comfort, and also promote biodiversity by favoring local plants. In this context, this wealth of Creole garden culture is also transmitted to schoolchildren. The greening is structured around two phases. The first consists of greening the existing spaces, where 83 trees including 23 fruit trees and 42 endemic trees have been planted. They will reach maturity in seven years, thus providing shade and biodiversity. The second phase provides for the creation of new green spaces, the installation of planting containers for vegetable garden workshops involving students, and the reintroduction of shade trees in concrete planters in the fully mineralized courtyards. Financed by the State Green Fund to the tune of €700.000, this budget takes into account maintenance to strengthen the plantations over one year. The work undertaken in 7 schools represents €300.000. The greening programme will continue during the All Saints and Christmas holidays with the planting of 47 additional trees in the 10 remaining establishments.

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-verdissement-des-ecoles-publiques/