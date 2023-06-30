ENVIRONMENT: Renewable energies at the heart of entrepreneurs’ concerns | FAXINFO

The themes were diverse and varied during the “Entrepreneur's Breakfast” organized by FipCom on June 24th. That of renewable energies stood out, with a real desire for development on the part of officials and participants.

Entrepreneurs who responded to the online questionnaire sent ahead of the event say they are in favor of renewable energies. Photovoltaics (solar energy) comes first, followed by geothermal energy (heat from the earth), tidal power (movement of rising and falling tides) and wind power (energy from the wind), far behind. Results that are in line with the roadmap of the Collectivity, which has decided to focus on photovoltaics and on liquid biomass deemed to be more in line with environmental protection. In addition to the national solidarity tariff on electricity where Saint-Martinois only pay 25% of the cost of production and the Multiannual Energy Program (PPE), aid will be put in place by EDF, the only company authorized to distribute energy on the island, to subsidize the greening of Saint-Martin. For Philippe Guistinati of the company Energy Solar, the price of energy will rise and photovoltaic is the simplest solution on a territory flooded with sunshine: "That it is fuel that produces electricity in Saint-Martin is ridiculous in many respects, we must bet on self-consumption and set up aid for storage batteries, not just the installation of solar panels”. According to Louis Mussington, the question of energy is a file awaited at the ministry, the elected representatives must fully assume this competence by developing energy on the territory. A public inquiry will also be launched in December 2023 to initiate concrete political discussions on the renewable energy debate. _Vx

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-les-energies-renouvelables-au-coeur-des-preoccupations-des-entrepreneurs/