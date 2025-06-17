ENVIRONMENT: Saint-Martin students take up the biodiversity challenge | FAXINFO

Next Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., the Saint-Martin Nature Reserve Management Association (AGRNSM) is organizing the very first edition of its Biodiversity Competition for the island's primary school students.

In the Quartier d'Orléans multi-activity room, six classes, or 130 students from Saint-Martin primary schools, will compete around an original, educational, and fun game board, entirely designed by AGRNSM. The goal: to become the first "biodiversity champions of Saint-Martin." The result of an educational project conducted throughout the school year, this competition is based on learning about six major themes: fish, birds, sea turtles, marine mammals, invasive alien species, and the Nature Reserve itself. Each participating class benefited from dedicated interventions from the association's "Environmental Education" facilitator. The game, designed as a rosette to be completed, will allow children to demonstrate their knowledge in an interactive way. The awards ceremony is scheduled between 12 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. This competition aims to instill in young children respect and understanding of their local environment, while promoting the commitment of teachers and partners. A first edition dedicated to play, transmission and preservation. _LM

Source: Faxinfo https://faxinfo.fr/en/environnement-les-eleves-de-saint-martin-relevent-le-defi-de-la-biodiversite/